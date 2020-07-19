Fargo Invaders Player Remembered After Fatal Crash

FARGO, N.D. — A player with the Fargo Invaders of the Northern Elite Football League has died in a car crash.

The team posting on Facebook on Saturday that Sekou Doukoure did not make it through the night after the crash and sent thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.

Details about where the crash happened were not released.

They wrote may he “live on scoring endless Touchdowns above”.

Doukoure was a rookie for the Invaders in 2019, finding the end zone 3 times.

His roster page says he was a native of Detroit and attended Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.