Car port fire damages mobile homes

FARGO, ND – A fire at a mobile home in Fargo has destroyed a car port and severely damaged one home.

It started around 8:21 this morning in the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park.

Witnesses tells us that one person got out of the house safely and firefighters told us there were no injuries.

The next door neighbors mobile home received some heat damage from the fire.

“There is no reason for anybody to get hurt over a garage or a car or all that kind of stuff. Just stay away from it, get everybody away from it, and make room for us to get in,” said Lee Soeth, a Fargo Fire Battalion Chief.

Fire marshals have begun an investigation into what caused the fire, but have no cause yet.

The total amount of damage is not yet known.