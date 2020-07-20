Man arrested in connection with June 23 shooting in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in south Moorhead on June 23.

The shooting took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of 18 street south.

Police say there was no evidence anyone had been shot, but a vehicle near the scene had bullet holes in it.

Information from the public and neighboring businesses’ surveillance footage assisted in apprehending Fentress Cromwell.

Cromwell was charged with felony drive-by shooting toward a vehicle, felony reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality, felony ineligible person in possession of a firearm and criminal damage to property. He was also charged with felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.