Moorhead Police investigate shooting in south Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is investigating a supposed shooting that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of 18th Street South and found empty bullet cartridges in the street. They also noticed a vehicle near the scene with at least two bullet holes in it.

The alleged shooter left the area on a motorcycle before officers arrived at the scene.

There was no evidence that anyone had been shot and the motive or target of the shooting is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 218-299-5120 and speak with an on-duty supervisor.