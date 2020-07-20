North Dakota reports 107 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 107 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.
Fourteen counties report new cases. Cass County and Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 24 each.
A woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions from Williams County died.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,126 positive cases, 47 current hospitalizations, 4,219 people recovered and 93 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,663 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.
262,924 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,702 total tests from yesterday)
135,978 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,124 unique individuals from yesterday)
130,852 – Total Negative (+2,017 unique individuals from yesterday)
5,126 – Total Positive (+107 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**
305 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)
47 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
4,219 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)
93 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 17
- Cass County – 24
- Emmons County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 24
- McIntosh County – 1
- Morton County – 3
- Mountrail County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Stark County – 1
- Stutsman County – 1
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 8
- Williams County – 22