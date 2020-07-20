North Dakota reports 107 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 107 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

Fourteen counties report new cases. Cass County and Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 24 each.

A woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions from Williams County died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,126 positive cases, 47 current hospitalizations, 4,219 people recovered and 93 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,663 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

262,924 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,702 total tests from yesterday)

135,978 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,124 unique individuals from yesterday)

130,852 – Total Negative (+2,017 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,126 – Total Positive (+107 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

305 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

47 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

4,219 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)

93 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY