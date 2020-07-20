Previewing Fargo Brewing Company’s Remodel

The remodel is a massive overhaul that fully utilizes all of the space in the building. It includes a new taproom, an outdoor patio space, a concert hall, and a food truck.

FARGO, ND – Fargo Brewing Company is undergoing a facelift, with a few surprises in store for customers when it’s finished.

“There really was no, like, ‘In ten years this is what this will look like.’ With this thing it was just like ‘Let’s just get it up and running and see where it goes’ and we’ve discovered that this is kind of the next opportunity,” said Aaron Hill, Co-Founder of Fargo Brewing Company.

The remodel is a massive overhaul that fully utilizes all of the space in the building.

It includes a new taproom, an outdoor patio space, and a concert hall.

The makeover also includes a new kitchen space that will be operated by a local Fargo eatery.

The brewery is taking extra care to make sure it still has the same feeling that it’s customers know and love.

“The word experience is what we kept talking about,” said Hill, “What is the experience that we can provide that others cant. We have a brewery, we make beer. A lot of people connect with that industrial feel.”

“We want to keep kind of the industrial feel of it. You’re in a brewery. We never want you to forget you’re in a brewery while you’re here. That should be the whole reason you’re here, doing your event here, instead of somewhere else, is because it’s a brewery,” said Hill.

“We kind of joked that maybe we should put a sign that says ‘Don’t feed the brewers’ or something like that, because people like to come up and watch,” stated Hill, “It’s not a business that is super familiar to people.”

The remodel is expected to be finished in November, and is expected to increase the capacity of the brewery to 400 people.

While some concerts will be ticketed events, the brewery says they are expecting to host a wide range of events for the community.

“We’re hoping to be a little more family friendly too. Last year for our anniversary party we did kind of a parking lot petting zoo and hay rides and that was really popular. We want to make sure, especially being in a neighborhood, that we want to be a good neighbor and provide some more family friendly events,” said Hill.