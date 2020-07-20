West Fargo Hosts Its First Annual Bike Safety Rodeo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo events and the city of West Fargo hosted its first annual bike safety rodeo at the POW/MIA Plaza.

West Fargo police and fire departments were also there to help teach kids valuable lessons about bike safety.

Five different stations were available for kids to attend with a drawing for two new bikes for anyone that made it to each station.

“It’s very important that comunities do things about bicycle safety so that our kids can be taken care of while on the road, and know what to do whether they end up in a sticky situation or of they just know how to avoid them so we will make this an annual event,” says West Fargo Event’s Mike Amundson.

You can find upcomming community events at WestFargoEvents.com