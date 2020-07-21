30th Annual PAWS WALK Vehicle Parade Goes On

The vehicle parade taking place at Homeward Animal Shelter in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Organizers say there was no way they were going to cancel celebrating the 30th anniversary of this fun event.

Its the Annual PAWS WALK Vehicle Parade – Remember the 90s!

The vehicle parade taking place at Homeward Animal Shelter in north Fargo.

The Homeward van leading the way during the Virtual PAWS Walk fundraising event.

All proceeds go directly to benefit the cats and dogs of Homeward Animal Shelter; providing them with food, shelter, and veterinary care as they await their forever homes.

To make a donation by following this link.