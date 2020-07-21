NFL To Drop Preseason Games in 2020 Due To Pandemic

The league had initially proposed two preseason games

The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, according to the Associated Press.

The league had initially proposed two preseason games before deciding to scrap the preseason altogether.

That means the first time we see the Minnesota Vikings, assuming the season moves ahead as planned, will be when they open the regular season Week 1 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

We don’t yet know if fans will be allowed at that game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.