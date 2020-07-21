North Dakota reports 82 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 82 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.

Twenty counties report new cases. Burleigh County and Grand Forks County report the most new cases with 15 each.

A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,207 positive cases, 46 current hospitalizations, 4,319 people recovered and 94 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,673 of the total positive cases and 74 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

266,690 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,739 total tests from yesterday)

137,293 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,315 unique individuals from yesterday)

132,086 – Total Negative (+1,234 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,207 – Total Positive (+82 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

309 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

46 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

4,319 – Total Recovered (+100 individuals from yesterday)

94 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY