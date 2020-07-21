North Dakota reports 82 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 82 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.
Twenty counties report new cases. Burleigh County and Grand Forks County report the most new cases with 15 each.
A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County died.
The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been adjusted to reflect this.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,207 positive cases, 46 current hospitalizations, 4,319 people recovered and 94 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,673 of the total positive cases and 74 of the total deaths.
266,690 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,739 total tests from yesterday)
137,293 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,315 unique individuals from yesterday)
132,086 – Total Negative (+1,234 unique individuals from yesterday)
5,207 – Total Positive (+82 unique individuals from yesterday)
2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**
309 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)
46 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
4,319 – Total Recovered (+100 individuals from yesterday)
94 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Benson County – 4
- Burleigh County – 15
- Cass County – 10
- Grand Forks County – 15
- Griggs County – 1
- McIntosh County – 1
- McKenzie County – 4
- Mercer County – 1
- Morton County – 3
- Mountrail County – 2
- Pembina County – 1
- Ramsey County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Stark County – 1
- Stutsman County – 2
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County – 4
- Ward County – 4
- Williams County – 9