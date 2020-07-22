Gov. Walz issues statewide mask mandate to begin July 25

Minnesota becomes one of 30 states to issue mask mandates.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks indoors.

The mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday, July 25.

The mandate affects everyone except children five-years-old and under and people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that makes it difficult to wear a mask.

Anyone caught willfully violating the mandate may be fined. Business owners found in violation of the mandate may also be fined or jailed.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said, “As we’ve learned more about the virus, the science is increasingly clear that wearing masks significantly cuts the risk of spreading the disease from one person to another. Even if you are confident you don’t have serious illness, remember that without showing any symptoms you could pass the infection along to someone who is at high risk of severe illness or death. No one wants to take that chance with a friend or loved one.”

Prior to Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will work with the Minnesota Department of Health to distribute masks to underserved communities and businesses.

Minnesota becomes one of 30 states to issue mask mandates.