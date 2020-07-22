North Dakota surpasses previous COVID-19 record with 160 new cases reported Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 2,715 of the total positive cases and 75 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 160 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 42 and Burleigh County the second most with 39.

A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Cass County died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,367 positive cases, 52 current hospitalizations, 4,407 people recovered and 96 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

270,943 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,259 total tests from yesterday)

139,266 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,973 unique individuals from yesterday)

133,899 – Total Negative (+1,813 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,367 – Total Positive (+160 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**

317 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

52 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

4,407 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)

96 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY