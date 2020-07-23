Doosan Bobcat Assembly

Doosan Bobcat is hiring immediately for Assembly positions at our Gwinner, ND facility! Bobcat offers excellent pay, a stable work environment, opportunities for long-term growth and great benefits!

As an assembler, you are responsible for assembling metal product, partially or completely, and positioning parts. You will assemble according to knowledge of the unit or following blueprints, diagrams, layouts or oral instruction.

Role & Responsibility

Positions parts according to knowledge of unit being assembled or blueprint.

Fastens parts together with bolts, screws, speed clips, rivets or other fasteners using hand, air and/or power tools.

Removes small quantities of metal to produce close fit between parts.

Tends to machines to perform force fitting or fastening operations as specified.

Performs duties in a safe, efficient manner in compliance with safety rules and regulations.

Keeps area clean and organized.

Assists in the instruction and training of others as requested by supervisor.

Position may require additional responsibility and ability to work overtime hours. Job Requirement Education Required: High School Diploma or Equivalent

Work experience 0-2 years or more

Travel Required: less than 10%

Must be able to follow established methods and procedures and perform work accordingly. Must have the ability to work rapidly and under time pressure for extended periods of time in order to meet build requirements. Must possess the ability to read build sheets and blueprints.

The ability to communicate with supervisors and fellow workers in both written and verbal forms at a level normally acquired through the completion of a high school diploma or GED is required.

Job specific skills, techniques and safe work and equipment operating practices are learned through on-the-job and classroom training. General instructions are given on recurring duties, operations and assignments; detailed instructions are given on new duties, operations and assignments.

We currently have opportunities on all shifts!!

Doosan Bobcat is an AA/EOE employer

Click here to apply: https://performancemanager41.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=17401&company=doosancorp