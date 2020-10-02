Order Fulfillment Team Member
Location: Thief River Falls, MN
Digi-Key is one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components in the world. Since its founding in 1972, Digi-Key has been committed to offering the broadest selection of in-stock electronic components, as well as providing the best service possible to its customers, aiding engineers through the entire design process, from Prototype to Production. This has led the company to be highly ranked year after year in industry surveys in North America as well as Europe and Asia, in categories covering such facets of business as availability of products, speed of service, responsiveness to problems, and more.
Schedule: Monday – Friday 1:30pm -10:00pm
Starting Rate: $18.90 per hour
Position Overview: Be part of a fast-paced world class distribution center. Order Fulfillment Team Members process customer orders from around the world from start to finish ensuring customer satisfaction and the highest quality standards.
Responsibilities
- Pick parts in an assigned zone, quickly and accurately
- Inspect and receive product
- Prepackage product for bin/emergency stock
- Inspect quality of the product before prepackaging
- Perform packaging tasks which include:
- Review pack lists to insure correct quantities
- Verify correct parts have been picked
- Box product and prepare for shipping
- Assemble cables and battery packs
- Cut tape and reel product into sale package quantities
- Shipping (Processing)
- Shipping Dock
- Act as a liaison between Sales, Customer Service, and PDC answering product questions
- Handle customer change-order requests when applicable
- Investigate customer complaints regarding shipment errors and update inventory stock levels
- Perform inventory counts as related to customer shortage or overage complaints and update system
- Performs other incidental and related duties as required and assigned
Nothing in this job description restricts management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time.