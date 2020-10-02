Order Fulfillment Team Member

Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Digi-Key is one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components in the world. Since its founding in 1972, Digi-Key has been committed to offering the broadest selection of in-stock electronic components, as well as providing the best service possible to its customers, aiding engineers through the entire design process, from Prototype to Production. This has led the company to be highly ranked year after year in industry surveys in North America as well as Europe and Asia, in categories covering such facets of business as availability of products, speed of service, responsiveness to problems, and more.

Schedule: Monday – Friday 1:30pm -10:00pm

Starting Rate: $18.90 per hour

Position Overview: Be part of a fast-paced world class distribution center. Order Fulfillment Team Members process customer orders from around the world from start to finish ensuring customer satisfaction and the highest quality standards.

Responsibilities

Pick parts in an assigned zone, quickly and accurately

Inspect and receive product

Prepackage product for bin/emergency stock

Inspect quality of the product before prepackaging

Perform packaging tasks which include:

Review pack lists to insure correct quantities

Verify correct parts have been picked

Box product and prepare for shipping

Assemble cables and battery packs

Cut tape and reel product into sale package quantities

Shipping (Processing)

Shipping Dock

Act as a liaison between Sales, Customer Service, and PDC answering product questions

Handle customer change-order requests when applicable

Investigate customer complaints regarding shipment errors and update inventory stock levels

Perform inventory counts as related to customer shortage or overage complaints and update system

Performs other incidental and related duties as required and assigned

Nothing in this job description restricts management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time.