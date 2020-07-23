Fargo City Commissioners To Debate Face Mask Mandate

Governor Doug Burgum says such a decision should be left up to businesses and schools

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo City Commissioners on Monday will take up the idea of mandating face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner John Strand has come up with two options.

The first would mandate face coverings to be worn in all public settings.

The second option has “targeted” policies including requiring city employees to wear masks when they have contact with the public.

Police support for businesses with mask policies would be provided should they need assistance handling troublesome customers.

No North Dakota community has approved a mask mandate.

