Healthcare workers may be among first to get coronavirus vaccine

Sanford says they've begun initial planning of what a mass vaccine roll out in North Dakota might look like.

FARGO, ND – New vaccines for COVID-19 are being acquired by the U.S. Government for wide spread distribution, just as soon as they can finish Phase 3 trials.

The government is planning to distribute 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer some time in late 2020.

The vaccine must pass Phase 3 trials.

According to Sanford, those trials distribute the vaccine to thousands of test subjects, a long with placebo vaccines to other test subjects.

The test is meant to determine how effective the vaccine is.

If it’s over 50% effective, the trial is passed and the government can distribute it.

“Historically, and there hasn’t really been a lot of precedence on this, but some, these sorts of things would typically be distributed to highest risk group firsts. That probably would include health care professionals at the frontline and some other groups,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Vice President & Medical Officer of Sanford Health.

Currently, there are four vaccines undergoing Phase 3 trials.

The vaccines may require up to two doses to effectively immunize people against the coronavirus.

One vaccine is close to ending it’s Phase 3 trial, and the US Government is planning on mass purchasing doses of that vaccine as well.

They are looking to acquire 1.6 billion doses of vaccines to help mass immunize the population.