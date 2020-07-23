White Earth man charged with robbery, violent assault

WHITE EARTH, Minn.–A Ponsford man has been charged with four counts of assault and robbery following an incident on June 3.

Authorities say 22-year-old Wesley Robert Warren reportedly robbed and assaulted a victim with a cinder block. The victim sustained serious injuries during the assault.

Warren made his initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Bemidji on Wednesday.

According to a federal indictment, Warren is officially charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and robbery.

Warren is presumed innocent until proven guilty.