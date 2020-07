Fertile man found deceased Friday morning

The incident is under investigation.

FERTILE, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Fertile at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Friday for reports of a gunshot.

When officers arrived they found 65-year-old Gary Kiefert deceased.

Officers found a firearm at the scene, but do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy is pending and the incident is under investigation.