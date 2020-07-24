FMWF Chamber Of Commerce To Distribute Masks From Minnesota Government

MOORHEAD, MINN. — The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Of Commerce will distributing masks at a day to be determined.

The organization will be putting together a form for businesses to request masks.

The masks will only be given to Clay County businesses.

It’s first come, first serve and they must pick them up at the office.

There is going to be a limit for how many masks a business can get.

They will also send masks to Barnesville and Hawley for people closer to those communities.

There is still no word yet on how many masks are being sent.