North Dakota reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday

Cass County accounts for 2,762 of the total positive cases and 75 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday.

Twenty-nine counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 29 and Burleigh County the second most with 15.

A man in his 80s from Williams County and a man in his 50s from McIntosh County died. Both men had underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH says previously reported cases from Traill County and Williams County were determined to be from out of state and a duplicate case was found in Walsh County.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,614 positive cases, 37 current hospitalizations, 4,545 people recovered and 99 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

279,909 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,664 total tests from yesterday)

142,708 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,892 unique individuals from yesterday)

137,094 – Total Negative (+1,771 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,614 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

325 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

37 – Currently Hospitalized (-20 individuals from yesterday)

4,545 – Total Recovered (+70 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY