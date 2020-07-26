Anti-Walz Billboard Controversy in Fosston, Minnesota

FOSSTON, Minn. — A group in northern Minnesota is behind a digital billboard ad in Fosston, Minnesota that is being talked about around town and across the entire country.

The group calling itself “Rocks & Cows of the North” is against the handling of the pandemic by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

Their Facebook page says the governor continues to make laws which hurt greater Minnesota because as he says “it’s mostly ROCKS and COWS” up there.

People complained that the image reflects poorly on Fosston.

Mayor James Offerdahl and the city issued a statement after numerous complaints saying the city has nothing to do with the ad and does not control the sign.

The mayor says he supports the group’s First Amendment right to purchase the ad and he says he is equally frustrated by the governor’s “one size fits all” approach to the pandemic.

Full statement from the mayor and city below:

Today I have received messages from media and individuals asking if The City of Fosston demanded that the advertisement placed on the digital sign at the west entrance to the City be taken down. I have not spoken with anyone at the sign company about the ad. In fact the City Council has not discussed it and as of my writing this I have not spoken to any of the councilmen other than Councilman Dufault about it.