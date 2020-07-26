Moorhead Businesses Making Changes For Mask Mandate

A manager at Junkyard Brewing says she hasn't seen any trouble on the first couples days with the new policy.

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Businesses across Minnesota are adjusting after Saturday’s start of mandatory masks for all customers.

At Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead, a sign is at the front door asking people to either walk in with a mask on or call in for curbside pick up.

A manager at the brewery says she hasn’t seen any trouble on the first couples days with the new policy.

Workers at the brewery have already been wearing masks for months and had only encouraged customers to wear one.

They hope COVID-19 can start a slowdown in case numbers to help keep businesses open.

“Worrying about the pandemic in a server sense is a little bit concerning at times so hopefully we can do what we can do what we can with the face masks to really get back on track to reopening soon,” Manager For Junk Yard Brewing Company Allison Slavik said.