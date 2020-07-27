North Dakota reports 112 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 112 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

Twenty-five counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 25 and Cass County the second most with 21.

The NDDoH says previously reported cases from McKenzie County and Mountrail County were determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,986 positive cases, 43 current hospitalizations, 4,829 people recovered and 99 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,762 of the total positive cases and 75 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

293,191 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,402 total tests from yesterday)

148,366 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,887 unique individuals from yesterday)

142,380 – Total Negative (+1,777 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,986 – Total Positive (+112 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

337 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

43 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

4,829 – Total Recovered (+77 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY