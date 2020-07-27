UND to hold virtual summer graduation ceremony August 7

Upwards of 500 students are eligible to graduate.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The University of North Dakota will hold its second virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, August 7.

The University has made changes since the previous virtual ceremony. UND officials will be on video dressed in their full regalia. The President will give his address and each dean will offer advice to the graduates. A special guest will also appear.

UND President Andy Armacost said, “I wish our graduates could be here to walk across the stage as their family and friends cheer. I wish I could shake the hand of graduates and feel their sense of accomplishment. We will do everything we can to make commencement special.”

This will be President Armacost’s first time presiding over a commencement.