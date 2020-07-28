Airman charged, accused of buying gun used in GFAFB murder-suicide

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Grand Forks Air Force Base airman is accused of buying a handgun court documents say was used in a murder-suicide at the base.

Airman First Class Daesha Heard faces federal unlawful purchase of a firearm and false statement charges.

ATF Special Agent Nicholas Bradt says agents interviewed Heard the day the shooting happened, June 1.

Heard said Airman First Class Carlos Torres, who charging documents say shot and killed Airman First Class Natatsha Aposhian and then turned the gun on himself, asked Heard to buy a gun for him multiple times since he’s under 21 and couldn’t get a gun license.

Heard told investigators on May 5 Torres was in his vehicle when she bought a Glock pistol, 30 to 50 rounds of ammo, and extra magazines to include an extended magazine at a Grand Forks gun store. She told Torres she could gift the gun to him and transfer the gun to him with paperwork and he gave her $500. While buying the gun, Heard said she was the “actual transferee” of the gun. However, the form also says “You are not the actual transferee/buyer if you’re acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person.”

Heard told agents she didn’t believe Torres had any ill intentions with the gun.

In a statement Aposhian’s father, Brian Murray says, “I’m pleased to see that an arrest has been made. While nothing will bring Tasha back, it brings me some comfort to see justice being served. I hope as this investigation continues that anyone who played a part in allowing this crime to happen is held accountable.”