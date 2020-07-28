Healthy 20-year-old marks 100 COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 157 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.

Thirty counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 51 and Cass County the second most with 26.

A 20-year-old woman from McKenzie County with no underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state, and a case from Walsh County was determined to be a duplicate.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 6,141 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 4,957 people recovered and 100 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,841 of the total positive cases and 75 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

297,512 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,310 total tests from yesterday)

150,046 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,680 unique individuals from yesterday)

143,905 – Total Negative (+1,525 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,141 – Total Positive (+157 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

343 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-8 individuals from yesterday)

4,957 – Total Recovered (+128 individuals from yesterday)

100 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY