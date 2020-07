Thinking Green: Rechargable Batteries

Get a charge out of rechargeables.

We had a beautiful Sunday and Monday in the region, and Tuesday looks to be just as nice outside.

It’s great weather to get outside and recharge the old batteries.

To recharge your batteries indoors, though, there’s an almost-that-sustainable option.

Danny Lipford lets us in on the charge you get from using rechargeables in thinking green.