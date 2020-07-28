Thousands of Masks Will Be Handed Out To Clay County Businesses Friday

MINNESOTA – The Land of 10,000 Lakes is trying to make it easier for people to get their hands on a mask while in indoor public spaces.

“They were going to be providing Minnesota businesses with a supply of masks. In order to do that, they thought we’ll use the largest chambers in the counties to help with that distribution,” Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce VP of Finance & Operations Jim Parsons said.

The Chamber will be receiving 28,000 disposable masks.

“We’re limiting it to 200 for customer facing businesses and up to 50 for non-customer facing businesses,” Parsons says.

Two businesses who have already applied to receive masks say this initiative relieves some of the financial strain from COVID-19.

“I’m very happy that they stepped up to provide the masks to businesses, especially right now because we have less income coming in. We already have higher expenses, so it’s nice not having to have an extra added expense,” Sunset Lanes Co-Owner Darin Sundstrom said.

“We’ve had additional expenses throughout the year, throughout the whole pandemic that we weren’t necessarily expecting so, to have this opportunity to get some masks free so to speak, every little bit helps that we can,” Stenerson Lumber Moorhead Mangager Sarah Borders said.

The Chamber wants to emphasize that any business will be able to receive masks even if they’re not a member.

Click here to request masks for your business.