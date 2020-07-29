Greater Moorhead Days Parade and Kids Fest cancelled

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Some of the events normally celebrated at Greater Moorhead Days will not be held this year.

The City made the decision to cancel certain events that could not be conducted in coordination with current health and safety guidelines.

The cancelled events include the Greater Moorhead Days Parade, the Wings and Wheels Fly in and Car Show, The FM Flatlander Rotary Ride, Bridge Bash and Kids Fest.

Greater Moorhead Days will still feature the 9/11 Commemoration and Medallion Hunt as well as a few brand new events.

A full list of events still scheduled can be found here.