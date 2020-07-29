LIVE: HOPE Inc. Gives Everyone A Chance At Glory On The Track

12th Annual Track Meet Set For Saturday, August 1st

Everyone has the chance for athletic glory this weekend thanks to HOPE Inc.

The adaptive sports and recreation non-profit is hosting its 12th annual track meet this Saturday at Moorhead High School from 10 a.m. to noon.

Competitors will get the chance to win medals and ribbons in six different categories.

Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distance.

The group has been able to keep many of its programs going during COVID-19.

But this weekend will be special because some athletes are coming back specifically for this meet.

Bill Grommesh with HOPE Inc. says, “For some of these athletes it’ll be the first time they’ve come back since mid-March so it’l gonna be a very energizing day for us.”

Click here for more information on this year’s track meet.