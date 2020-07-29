North Dakota reports 89 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 89 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday.

Twenty-one counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 27 and Cass County the second most with 10.

An 80-year-old woman from Cass County and an 80-year-old man from Burleigh County died. The woman reportedly had underlying health conditions, but the man did not.

The NDDoH says previously reported cases from Cass County and Dickey County were determined to be from out of state, and a case from Cass County was determined to be inconclusive.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 6,227 positive cases, 39 current hospitalizations, 5,087 people recovered and 102 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,850 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

300,971 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,458 total tests from yesterday)

151,083 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,037 unique individuals from yesterday)

144,856 – Total Negative (+951 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,227 – Total Positive (+89 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

351 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

5,087 – Total Recovered (+130 individuals from yesterday)

102 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY