“Love Symbol”: New Statue Added To Prince’s Paisley Park

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — An 11-foot statue of Prince’s famed love symbol is unveiled at Paisley Park.

The statue will greet visitors to Paisley Park as they enter the Chanhassen museum.

According to Paisley Park, Prince assumed the symbol as his identity in 1993 after becoming frustrated with his publishing and recording contracts which owned the name Prince.

The symbol was first seen in his 1992 love symbol album.

It was designed as a fusion of the male and female astrological signs and is now known as a symbol of inclusion.

Visitors do not need to pay admission to see the statue.

The museum is open daily from 9-5, but is closed on Wednesdays.