North Dakota reports 75 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

Cass County accounts for 2,872 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 75 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Twenty-five counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 22 and Burleigh County the second most with 11.

An 80-year-old woman from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Dickey County was determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 6,301 positive cases, 43 current hospitalizations, 5,181 people recovered and 103 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

304,978 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,975 total tests from yesterday)

151,861 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+778 unique individuals from yesterday)

145,560 – Total Negative (+704 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,301 – Total Positive (+75 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

356 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

43 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

5,181 – Total Recovered (+94 individuals from yesterday)

103 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY