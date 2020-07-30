Pet Connection: Meet Jinxy

Jinxy Can Fit In Almost Any Home

Here’s a pet that comes with a very high recommendation this morning.

Shelby from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes sent in this week’s video, and she says she wishes she could adopt the kitty we’re about to meet herself, if only her current cat wasn’t such a diva.

But her loss could be your gain. Meet the immanently adorably Jinxy.

Jinxy is one-and-a-half years old. He came to the Humane Society of the Lakes as a stray. He is sweet as can be and loves attention.

He gets along well with kids who can play gently, and can get used to most dog.

He’s an early bird who loves plenty of loud toys to play with.

If you’re interested in Jinxy, click here for more information from the Humane Society.

We also have an update on Elm, last week’s pet who is still available from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.