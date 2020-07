Fargo Public Schools to announce plan for 2020-21 school year at 12 p.m.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools will announce its Smart Restart Plan for the 2020-21 school year at 12 p.m.

The School has built its plan based on guidelines and recommendations from city, county and state government and education agencies and organizations.

Feedback from parents and staff members was also taken into account.

KVRR will stream the announcement on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.