Virus Concerns Days Ahead of South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the rally from August 7-16

STURGIS, S. D. — South Dakota will soon host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

More than 250,000 people are expected to be there.

According to the Associated Press, many of the 7,000 people who live there are leery about what’s coming their way and say it shouldn’t go on during a pandemic.

This could be the biggest event anywhere since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The rally starts this Friday and runs through August 16th.