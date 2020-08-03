FOUND: Fargo Police report missing man has been located and is safe

(UPDATE 8/3/20 11:15 a.m.) Robert has been located and is safe. Thank you for your help! Robert’s photo has been removed from this post and the local alert will expire.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are asking the public for their help to locate a missing man.

Robert Allan Young, 55 years old, travelled to Luverne, MN for work on July 27 and was supposed to return on July 30 but hasn’t, and family has not been able to get a hold of him.

Robert is a white male, 6’1″, approximately 230 lbs with greying brown hair and blue eyes.

He was traveling in a grey 2015 Toyota Camry with ND plates 173 ANW.