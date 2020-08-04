Class Clay Alerts Will Provide Quicker Way To Notify Residents Of Emergencies

Cass and Clay County have been using codeRED to provide emergency notifications for the last 15 years.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. and CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – Starting September 1, there will be a few changes in the way we receive alerts about what is happening in our community.

Cass County Alerts will alert residents about severe weather, fire, floods, and other emergencies as well as of road closures and water utility maintenance.

Residents will be able to pick and choose what kind of notifications they would like to receive as well as if they would like to receive them through cell phone, text message, and email.

“Oftentimes we use this system to get information out to residents if we want them to shelter in place, if we want them to evacuate their residence, or if we just want to notify them of what is occurring in their immediate area,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

The new system also includes a feature that allows users to add more than one location.

‘The codeRED system only allowed residents to receive alerts for their residential address, now with Cass Clay alerts, residents will be able to add up to five locations to their account. Allowing them to be alerted in the locations important to them such as work, school and their home,” Empting said.

Residents will also be able to set “quiet hours” for weather alerts that are not considered urgent like watches or advisories.

Residents are encouraged to register online before Sept 1.

Here is the link to register for Cass Clay alerts.