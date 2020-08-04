Driver identified after his semi crashed and burned

MENTOR, MN – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found inside the cab of a semi that crashed and burned in a ditch on a road south of Mentor, Minnesota.

The body was identified as Thomas John Wolbeck, 62, of Waubun, MN.

Wolbeck was transported to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The semi was a 1988 White/GMC tractor and was pulling a trailer loaded with straw bales.

The semi was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The truck had rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota State Fire Marshal are assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.