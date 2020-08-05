Kids get their thumbs green at gardening camp in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Kids in the F-M area get to learn about the joys of gardening during a camp at First Presbyterian Church.

It’s part of three day event put on by Clay County 4H and the University of Minnesota Extension’s Master Gardener Program.

Kids were going through tomatoes looking for bugs, learning what pollinators are and the differences between omnivores and herbivores.

Master Gardeners are also teaching nutrition. Because of the coronavirus, students weren’t able to make a snack, but they did get recipes to take home.

“There is a lot of differences, but we’re trying to make it work and let the kids have some fun,” Master Gardener Alecia Hultgren said.

If you would like to become a master gardener and volunteer for events like this, click here.