Man Arrested After Attacking Two Women & Stealing Two Vehicles

FARGO, N.D. — A Hitterdal, Minnesota man is arrested in Fargo for attacking two women in rural Felton and stealing two vehicles.

Clay County authorities say 39-year-old Thaddeus Severson is accused of assaulting the women he knew before taking a vehicle from the home.

The women were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Severson later abandoned the car before taking a pickup in Kragnes.

He was later spotted in Fargo and arrested and is being held in the Cass County Jail pending charges.