Red Lake Man Arrested For Abusing Three-Year-Old Girl Who Had Taser Burns

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. — A Red Lake, Minnesota man is behind bars and facing a number of charges for the abuse of a three-year-old girl in Mahnomen in June.

29-year-old Edward Fairbanks was arrested Wednesday by Red Lake Police on an outstanding warrant out of Mahnomen County.

Fairbanks is accused of causing great bodily harm to the child including a skull fracture and marks on her body appearing as a taser burn pattern.

She was flown to Fargo on June 8th in critical condition for treatment.

Fairbanks is charged with two counts each of felony assault and felony malicious punishment of a child.