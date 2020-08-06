Grand Forks Police Selling Replica Of Officer Holte’s Squad Car

The minicars come in 8, 5 and 3 inch sizes in a keepsake box.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Police Department is selling replicas of the same squad car driven by Officer Cody Holte.

The money raised goes towards sending officers to Washington D.C. during the 2021 National Police Week, to support Officer Holte’s family, and to honor their fallen brother’s inscription on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Click here to buy a squad car.