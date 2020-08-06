Sculptor Of Jamestown’s Biggest Tourist Attraction Dies At 91

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The man who brought us the World’s Largest Buffalo in Jamestown has died.

Elmer Petersen was 91.

The La Crosse, Wisconsin man sculpted the 26-foot tall buffalo in 1959.

It has become a significant tourist draw for Jamestown and can be seen while driving along I-94.

The sculpture was given the nickname “Dakota Thunder” in 2010.

Petersen was an award winning artist and is credited with getting public sculptures scattered across downtown La Crosse.