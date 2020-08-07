Social Distancing: Missile Site Auction Goes Viral

Is A Cold War-Era Missile Site The Perfect Place To Socially Distance?

If you really want to social distance and truly get away from it all, behind layers of security, a place where you can truly shut off from the world, we’ve got the the spot for you. Only, people are starting to take notice everywhere.

You can bid on a sprint missile site in Walsh County. The auction is August 11th, next Tuesday. Pifers auction and realty describes it as a, “Unique opportunity to own a bit of Cold War history!”

A missile site up for sale is bound to get some attention. Websites like Nerdist and Atlas Obscura picked up on the story.

The Smithsonian magazine website is even talking about the site.

So what do you get if you but a missile site?

You get 49 and a half acres of rural real estate with dual fences, presumably great for social distancing.

There’s a cement entry building, a command bunker and 14 sprint missile launch tubes. I’m guessing the missiles aren’t included.

In addition to all this luxury, there’s no power or water. You could attach to the power grid nearby and drill a well for water.

But hey, there is very little chance of you catching COVID-19 in that remote of an area.

Plus, you can bid online or over the phone. Click here to check out the auction website.

Have you thought about moving to your own rural compound to avoid people during all of this? You might have some competition as word gets out about the missile site.

Let me know your social distancing ideas.

