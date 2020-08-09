Crews Looking For Moorhead Man Who Fell Into Little Detroit Lake

Becker County and Valley Water Rescue and Dive teams have multiple boats on the water looking for 24 year old Abdimajid Osman of Moorhead.

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. — “We had a report of a person in the water at 3:55 pm and he was out with another male on a boat and one person went into the water and didn’t come back up,” Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander

Glander says another man was with Osman when he went in.

Crews are asking boaters to stay off the water until they can locate Osman.

“It’s a fairly large area where we have boats out just try and give us a little space so we can hopefully help the family and get their loved one,” Glander said.

Glander says overnight storms and cloudy weather in the morning has made the search difficult.

Family, friends and community members have been showing their support as the search continues.

“Help us pray for this community. We don’t want to lose our hope, prayers are very important right now,” Moorhead Human Rights Commissioner Cani Adan said.

People say they want to thank law enforcement for their transparency and support.

“They are not only doing their job, they are giving us updates with hourly updates, sometimes two hours,” Adan said.