Sunday Afternoon Storms Spawn Funnels and Tornadoes

Tornado Near Oriska/Funnel Near LaMoure & Edgeley

A very active weather day in the region with storms spawning funnels and tornadoes.

One tornado was spotted on a farm about 5 miles southwest of Oriska, North Dakota.

Tara Opatz sent us video of it and says it formed over their farm and touched down in the field next to theirs.

The storm caused her garage door to buckle and took out some trees and shingles.

Jacob and Kelli Just sent us video of a funnel spotted Sunday afternoon between LaMoure and Edgeley.

He reports just some minor damage to buildings.