Body of Moorhead man recovered from Little Detroit Lake

Crews were searching for 24-year-old Abdimajid Osman Nur

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Crews responded to a report of a possible drowning late Saturday afternoon.

The missing man was identified as 24-year old Abdimajid Osman Nur.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says he was on an inflatable canoe with a family member.

Nur went swimming and began struggling.

The family member tried to rescue him, the canoe capsized and Nur went under the water.

Authorities used boats, divers and a drone to search for Osman over the weekend.

Around 1:15 Monday, divers found Nur in 12 feet of water.

Nur’s family is expressing a heart felt thank you to everyone in Detroit Lakes and Becker County for their help.