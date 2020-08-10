Fargo Public Schools confirms hybrid learning for start of 2020-21 school year

The new school year begins on September 2.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools has announced it will conduct hybrid learning to start the 2020-21 school year.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee met on Monday and decided that all elementary, middle and high schools will begin at Level 3 hybrid instruction.

The hybrid learning will consist of in-person and virtual learning. FPS made its decision based on four guidelines outlined in the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

FPS’ goal is to reach Level 5, in which all students and staff can return to in-person instruction. The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee plans to meet every two weeks to review data and possibly adjust the level of instruction.

The new school year begins on September 2. FPS will provide more information as the start of school gets closer.