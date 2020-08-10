North Dakota selected by CDC as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning

North Dakota will be one of four states taking part in the project.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has selected North Dakota to participate in a COVID-19 vaccination pilot project.

NDDoH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said, “North Dakota was selected because of the strength of our immunization program. Our teams have been working for weeks on a plan and we’re thrilled to supplement that work with this partnership with the CDC and the Department of Defense to plan and prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination response in North Dakota.”

According to the NDDoH, once a vaccine becomes available, Howell and her team will use guidance from the federal government to distribute the vaccine in North Dakota.

The pilot project is meant to inform and support other states in planning for a COVID-19 vaccine.